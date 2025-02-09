Man’s Elderly Mother Wants To Move In With Him, But He Doesn’t Think That’s A Good Idea Because She Doesn’t Get Along With His Wife

What would you do if your elderly mother wanted to move in with you? Would you let her move in even if she didn’t get along with your spouse?

The man in today’s story is dealing with this exact scenario, and he’s having trouble deciding what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my elderly mother she cannot live with us? AITA for telling my elderly mother she cannot come live with us in Canada? I currently live in Canada but I am originally from an eastern country where taking care of your parents, particularly when they become elderly, is a must. My mother, 65, who now lives alone in my home country insists that I do everything to bring her to live with me and my family.

This sounds like a big problem.

She wants to live with us even though she doesn’t get along with my wife. There were conflicts between them in the past, often because my mother felt she could tell us how to live our lives.

There are more potential problems.

Am I the jerk for not being super thrilled about bringing my mother here and having her live with us? In addition to anticipating frequent arguments and irritation, I know there is almost no chance of her to ever becoming a citizen or qualifying for the healthcare insurance here. She does not speak English and has not tried to learn it. This means that I will have to pay a lot of money for her healthcare related costs down the road.

I wonder what his wife thinks about this. Are there any other siblings who the mom could live with?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

