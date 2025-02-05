Neighbor Would Leave His Headlights On While The Car Faced This Homeowner’s Living Room, So He Bought A High-Powered Flashlight And Blinded The Neighbor Back

Sometimes, the only way someone will realize their behavior is annoying is if someone does the same thing to them.

In this case, a man is annoyed that his neighbor leaves his headlights on when he’s parked in such a way that the headlights illuminate the inside of the man’s house.

Instead of closing the curtains, this man gives the neighbor a taste of his own medicine.

Let’s read the story.

Shine your headlights into our living room? We shine back brighter There were quite a few nights our neighbour from across the street would return home late in the evening after dark and park his car in front of our house. He would leave his headlights on and fiddle with his phone for a few more minutes, while illuminating our living room like it was summer in the desert, before shutting down his car and stepping out.

That’s annoying. He decided to annoy him back.

At one point I bought a really nice flashlight; one that was high-powered. A next time when he parked his car and stayed seated while letting us bathe in bright light, we illuminated his car by turning in the flashlight, and putting it on the windowsill while pointing it at his car.

Things changed immediately.

His lights went out immediately after this event, every time he parked and played with his phone first. It was all in good fun, we never fought about it because we were good neighbours for each other.

Problem solved!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about his problem-solving skills.

A werewolf shares his thoughts.

This commenter is a savage.

This person judges his methods.

Another Redditor chimes in.

It seemed pretty petty to me.

Someone shares a personal story.

He got the message.