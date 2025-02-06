Mother Is Always Forced To Share Her Snacks With The Kids, So When Husband Asks For Her Cookies She Loses Her Cool

Family life often means learning to compromise, but sometimes, it feels like there’s nothing left to give.

After years of giving up what little was hers, one mother demands a cookie to herself — and it doesn’t go over well with her husband.

AITA for not sharing with my husband? I drive our oldest to work in exchange for cookies. (She gets them for free.) Previous iterations of this conversation have been had, where I explained that sometimes I want to keep something for myself and not share it.

She has a long history of having to share her things.

I attribute it to being the “not golden child” and having nothing that wasn’t shared with my siblings. For example, in 5th grade, I had only one piece of my birthday cake, and two days later, the leftovers were gone because my brother ate them.

So when she finally got something to herself, it was precious.

Tonight, I got a 3-pack of cookies.

Then came an unwanted request from her husband.

My husband had eaten all of his snacks and came in to ask for one of my cookies. Generally, I will share, as I won’t eat them all before they go bad.

And she wasn’t having it at all.

But tonight, I responded with, “Can I not have anything to myself?” He, of course, got ticked off and mocked me, saying, “I’m sorry you never had anything growing up and don’t like to share.” AITA for not sharing?

It wasn’t just about the cookie.

What did Reddit think?

He already had his snacks, so paws off hers!

You can’t just give and give and never get anything in return.

What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine.

Maybe her sharp reaction had been building for a while now.

A simple cookie hid beneath it years of tension and building resentment and something has to give.

Sharing isn’t always as sweet as it sounds.

