Mother Of Five Has Had Enough Of Her Partner’s Immature Behavior, So When He Threatens To Leave Her And The Kids For The Millionth Time, She Is Done Caring

There are all kinds of red flags that can come up in a relationship – and sometimes you don’t notice them until it’s too late.

For the woman in this story, her life is completely taken up by work, chores, and caring for her five children.

So when her long-term partner isn’t doing his fair share, she gets rightfully frustrated.

But never more so than when he deploys his red-flag tactic of threatening to walk every time he doesn’t get his own way.

Read on to find out how she finally called him out.

AITA for agreeing he should go when he says he is? My boyfriend and I have been together for nine years. Three kids later, he constantly says he is leaving me when he gets mad about something. As well as the three kids we share, I have two older children from a previous relationship.

Let’s see where the drama in their relationship started.

I feel like he’s constantly referring to ‘my kids’ and ‘your kids’ when, in actuality, they are all my kids. I love all five of them. They are aged fourteen, twelve, six, five, and three. However, he’s always getting on the older ones and I feel like they do everything, while he sits at home playing video games – because thats his “me time”.

Uh-oh. Read on to see how this became such a problem.

Meanwhile, I work and support the whole house. I work about 80 hours a week, and when I am home I do try to overcompensate by doing the housework. But he says that I baby the kids and won’t teach them how to be responsible. He says that I’m an awful mom because I am never home.

Yikes! And that’s not the end of it.

Then, he gets onto his feet and announces that he’s leaving. This is despite the fact that I helped him get a great paying job with pension. Am I wrong for being like – okay, bye? I’m about to graduate school and have an even better paying job. AITA?

It doesn’t sound like there’s a whole lot of love in this relationship.

Instead, it sounds like two people antagonizing one another and using the kids as pawns in their games.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this.

This person thought the boyfriend was the problem for constantly threatening their relationship.

And this Redditor thought she’d be better off without him.

While others questioned the wider effects of his behavior.

His behavior is completely immature and there are so many red flags here.

Either he needs to grow up or get out.

She doesn’t need another kid to take care of.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.