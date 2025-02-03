Plumber Offered Advice About How People Should Let Their Faucets Drip During The Cold Winter Months

We’re still right smack-dab in the middle of winter and you’re gonna want to do everything you can to weather-proof your house when it’s freezing outside.

So who better to listen to than a plumber, right?

The plumber you’re about to hear from posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers an important tip involving their pipes during the cold months.

The video showed the plumber by a sink and he said, “You have a freeze, and it gets below freezing for a long period of time, during the day, during the night, you always want to run the hot.”

The plumber turned on the faucet and said, “Can you see that? Just enough to keep the hot water flowing, so when the hot water is flowing, the cold water is flowing, maybe not through here, but through your entire house.”

He added, “And that’s why you need the hot, so both lines are getting water movement.”

Here’s the video.

@cowboyplumbingservicestx 🚰 How to “drip” your faucets before freezing temps❄️- ❗️As mentioned in our previous video, dripping the hot side of your faucet can help prevent frozen pipes. We decided to give a visual example on what that means. Hope this saves some pipes this winter!! 🥶 ♬ original sound – Cowboy Plumbing Services

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Keep those pipes in good shape, folks!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.