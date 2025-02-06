His Son Pranked Scammers Who Kept Calling His Number To “Check On Possible Fraudulent Activity,” And He Couldn’t Be Prouder

At some point, we all get a call from a scammer.

It’s annoying and inconvenient, but some people manage to make the best out of it.

In this man’s case, he tells the internet how his son dealt with scammers who kept calling him.

Let’s read and learn.

My kid dealing with scam calls My kid is currently setting up his next semester’s online college class schedule. That means that he is getting calls from numbers that aren’t in his contacts and he needs to answer. Unfortunately, that means he also picks up a scammer every once in a while. Unfortunate for them that is. Today I got to witness the master in action.

Take notes, everyone!

The call was to “check on possible fraudulent activity on his checking account.” First he was super nice about it thanking them for checking because he didn’t make that purchase, and it’s so great that they are being so careful during the holidays and all.

He knew what he was doing and he had a plan in mind.

All this was said at the speed of a 6 year old after a dozen Christmas cookies. After that he switched to gushing about how this person is really doing something so good and how he wants to get a job that really helps people too. This led to: “Hey, can I get a job like that?” This was the first time he stopped talking since the initial “I’m calling because” and there was a very uncomfortable silence, before the person evidently decided just to go ahead with their regular script.

But their script wouldn’t stick this time.

Kiddo (who is not a kiddo, but sounds like one when he talks fast) decided that that wasn’t going to fly and cut back in with “Hey, that’s not nice. I asked you if I could get a job like yours” and proceeds to give the guy a short lecture about “being nice to strangers.” The kicker: “I’m telling my mom you were mean to a kid, you jerk! I thought you were nice, but you’re not” and hangs up the phone. Dang I love that kid!

He made the person on the other side rethink his life decisions.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Someone shares what their son does.

They better repent ASAP.

This is a very good one.

Another reader chimes in.

Another good method.

Someone shares a similar story.

Why get mad when you can prank the scammers and get a laugh out of it?

This kid is going places.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.