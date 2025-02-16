‘What does my bank have to do with this?’ – Sephora Customer Think She’s Getting Scammed After She Bought One Of Their Gift Cards

Do gift cards really have to be this complicated?

A woman named Lisa posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had with the Sephora gift card she got for Christmas.

Lisa said she got a $150 Sephora gift card from her fiancée and a worker at the store told her that the card only had $91 on it when she went to buy some items.

She told viewers, “[The Sephora worker] scans it the first time, and then she looks at it like, ‘Hmmm, let me scan it again.’ I guess it didn’t work. So she scans it, and then she goes, ‘Okay, so your total is $82,’ and I’m like, ‘How much is everything without the gift card?’”

The total was $174 and Lisa told the worker her total should only be $24.

She went back and forth with the employee and she finally said she didn’t want to make the purchases. Lisa called a Sephora customer service representative from the store who told her that a $58 purchase had been made with the card three minutes before she went to check out.

Lisa said she thought she might’ve been the victim of gift card fraud. She called customer service again and this time, the representative told her where the $58 charges came from.

She said, “I have emails from your team saying that you guys can’t check transactions, I explained everything to her about the incident at the store.”

The worker told Lisa to report the possible fraud to her bank and she said, “What does my bank have to do with this? Your staff is incompetent at the store and your staff from the care team is telling me one thing, three different people replying to me. I have all in writing on email, by the way.”

How frustrating!

Check out the video.

Not cool, Sephora!

