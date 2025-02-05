Girlfriend Asked Her Boyfriend To Make Tacos For Dinner, But When She Didn’t Like The Way They Tasted, She Told Him Off

Cooking for a picky eater can be challenging.

This woman asked her boyfriend to make her what she thought was a pretty easy meal, but she ended up not liking the way it tasted.

He apologized, and now she feels guilty.

Read more about this story below.

AITA for telling my boyfriend that the tacos he made me weren’t good enough? I (22F) asked my boyfriend (20M) to make me tacos. This was for when I got home later that night. I asked him to brown the ground beef and follow the instructions.

This woman and her boyfriend started eating the tacos he made.

He doesn’t really cook, but I thought the task was simple enough. So I get home a few hours after he made the beef, and things are going well. I quickly chopped the veggies so we could assemble the tacos. I thanked him for making it for me, and we started eating.

But it was bland.

I took a bite, and it tasted really bland and a bit chalky, so I asked if he followed the instructions. He said, “No, I just threw it together with some seasoning.” So I asked him why he didn’t follow the instructions. And he said, “I didn’t know what instructions you meant.”

He didn’t follow her instructions.

He could’ve asked me what instructions? Googled it? Looked on the seasoning packet? Anyways, I am kind of a picky eater and I only eat food that tastes good. If food is just meh, I would rather not eat it and he knows this.

He said he didn’t care.

Also, I cook different dishes for him all the time. I do my best to make sure they taste as good as possible. So I said, “Why didn’t you look for the instructions or ask me?” And he said, “I don’t care.”

She got upset.

This is when I got really upset. So I left the room. He soon followed me and said, “What’s wrong?” Probably thinking I was overreacting.

And she told him off.

Then I told him, “I asked you to do one thing. And I told you to follow the instructions, and you didn’t do it. You know, I only eat food that tastes good. I try hard to make you good food all the time. I just wanted you to do it for me one time, and you didn’t even try.”

He kinda got defensive. He said he thought it was simple, and made it how he thought it was made. He said sorry, and that he should’ve known better. But now, I feel kinda guilty and like an ungrateful person. AITA?

Was it an honest mistake, or did her boyfriend mess up on purpose?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts on the matter.

While this person gives their honest assumption.

Here’s another straightforward opinion.

This user has an opinion on both of them.

Finally, this person says taco is the bare minimum.

Seriously, how hard is it to follow cooking instructions?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.