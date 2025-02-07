Employee Got Tired Of Coworkers Asking About Her Pregnancy, So She Figured Out A Clever Way To Make Them Stop
by Matthew Gilligan
I can only imagine how annoyed some pregnant women must get when they’re asked over and over and over again about the BIG news and the little details involved with it.
And this woman figured out the perfect way to deal with the aggravation.
Check out how she handled this situation.
Office pregnancy plot twist.
“I work from home because I’m 36 weeks pregnant, and my boss has been super understanding, letting me set my own hours.
It’s getting old…
However, some of my coworkers (mostly the ones who don’t work from home) have been constantly asking me when I’m going on maternity leave and making comments like, “Oh, you must be SO close to popping!” every day.
It started getting on my nerves because they didn’t seem to realize I still had work to do, and it wasn’t just about baby time for me.
So, I decided to play a little prank.
I started deliberately overexaggerating my symptoms in emails: “Feeling like my feet are about to explode from swelling, can barely sit at my desk, but powering through…LOL” or “Just had to get up and walk around because baby’s kicking so much, almost fell out of my chair.”
If you say so!
And guess what?
The next day, I get an email from one of the coworkers saying, “You should really take it easy, you’re making us all worried.”
So, I replied, “Thanks! Actually, I’m due tomorrow, but they say it could take a while.”
And then….crickets.
No more questions, no more comments about how pregnant I was.
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This reader had a lot to say.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This person spoke up.
Another reader weighed in.
And this person asked a question…
She put a stop to it!
People need to learn how to take a hint.
