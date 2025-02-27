She Helps Babysit Her Cousins, But Her Grandmother Thinks She’s Stealing Time With The Kids Away From Her

It’s bound to happen in some families…

AITA for agreeing to babysit my cousins? “I (17f) agreed to babysit my cousins for 3 days this January. My grandma is also babysitting for 3 days. My cousins prefer that I babysit because they get to stay at their own house, as supposed to going to my grandmother’s and I think they just find it more fun. I love spending time with the kids and I need the money so I told my aunt I could share the babysitting load.

Upon finding this out my grandma got very upset and accused me of ‘stealing her grandchildren away from her’. She continued to make nasty comments at me for the rest of the afternoon until I excused myself. At the start of December I told my grandma that I was hoping to spend time with my cousins this holidays and she said we could split half days – they would come over to mine for a couple hours while staying at her house for the day. This only happened once. I offered multiple times that I could come over to hers to help or suggested activities I could bring to do with them but she seemed intent on keeping us apart.

However I’m wondering whether this time I am in the wrong and should offer to give up one of my babysitting days. I have the rest of my life to spend time with my cousins and my grandma might only have a few years left. AITA for agreeing to babysit my cousins and taking my grandma’s grandchildren away from her?”

Grandmas can be so sensitive…

The more love, the better off the kids are in the long run.

