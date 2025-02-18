Sister Moved Into Her Mother’s House Without Permission, So Siblings Try To Force Her Out By Forwarding All Her Mail

Living near family can be a blessing — until blurred boundaries turn it into a curse.

When one sister overstayed her welcome without lifting a finger, she started giving everyone the silent treatment when they asked her to leave. But karma caught up to her with one sibling’s act of revenge.

My Imperious sister tried to cut me off, but I got the last 😆 There has been some infighting among my siblings over some ridiculous stuff in the past. This has pitted me and another sibling (the sensible ones) against three other siblings, but the five of us are all upset with one other sibling. Anyway, my mother lives on my property, in a house my husband and I built for her so she’s close by and I can keep an eye on her. I help her as needed.

There’s one problem-sister in the family.

My sister in question got “married” and then divorced in about six months. It is a different faith, so evidently, you can state “I divorce you” three times, and you’re divorced. 😳

So she basically took up residence in her mother’s home.

She stayed with some siblings for a while and then came to roost at my mom’s place temporarily as she decided to travel. She has no home or bills.

But she’s not exactly being helpful there.

She is not helping my mom with rent or utilities, and instead of keeping my mom company, she is out running around to different friends and gone all day. She is supposedly buying groceries. She cooked once, that I know of, and has done the dishes once, that I know of.

It’s become clear she intends to stay a while.

All of a sudden, all of her mail starts showing up in our shared mailbox, showing a change of address to my mom’s address. We have a shared, locked mailbox.

The rest of the siblings were not ok with this.

She never asked us if it was okay. We have a lease agreement with my mother, and any long-term guests are supposed to be cleared with us per the agreement. We don’t necessarily want her establishing residency, and we also don’t want to have to sort through all her mail.

Then the sister has the nerve to start ordering everyone else around.

We had been cordial despite the tensions. Since she had been there, I had been getting terse texts from her regarding my mother. No “hello,” no “hey, might want to check on this or that.” Just rather imperious messages ordering me to do this or that.

The siblings try to get her out, but their mother doesn’t seem to care.

I got a bit fed up with it all. I sent her a text asking her to have her mail delivered elsewhere. As she was talking (to my mother) about going on an extended trip, I asked her to put in a change of address before she left. I hear from my mom that that wasn’t nice.

So they try talking it out with their sister with no luck.

Going up to collect my mom for an outing, I see her at the kitchen counter and say hello. No response. I wasn’t sure if she heard me, so as I left, I said a bit louder, “Hello, B.” Still no response.

A convenient misunderstanding soon gives one sibling an opportunity…

Later that day, there was a group text to all the siblings and my spouse. Hilariously, his number was mistaken for mine (happens periodically when someone grabs the wrong text group). It’s B, telling me that in light of past issues and current ones, she is not speaking to me unless it pertains to my mother, and I am no longer to do any more “performative” greetings to her. LOL.

I let that simmer for a week and then responded from my spouse’s phone, “Thanks for the heads-up. Where would you like me to forward your mail?”

There’s a fine line between being a guest and becoming a squatter.

