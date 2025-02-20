Vandals Smashed His Sister’s Mailbox With A Baseball Bat, So He Told Her To Put Concrete In It To “Keep Snakes Out”

When I was a child, we lived in the country and lost more than one mailbox to a teenager with a baseball bat; however, we didn’t get revenge like the man did in this story.

His sister is the one with the smashed mailbox, so he gets her a new one and also creates a way to keep out snakes.

At least, that’s what he tells her.

Let’s read the whole story.

Want to play mailbox baseball? Fine it will cost you one window. My sister lives in a more rural area and has recently been plagued with having her mailbox smashed in twice in one month. Someone was playing mailbox baseball and she was one of the victims. She asked for my help and was worried about staying within the law to protect herself.

He got to work.

I told her that we could figure something out so I went to Home Depot and purchased two identical steel mailboxes, the traditional kind with the rounded top. I took one mailbox and glued a layer of 1/16″ foam underlayment to the inside. I filled it with concrete making sure to add the appropriate rebar with a curved handle sticking out of the end. Once everything was set I cut off the outer mailbox shell and used a torch to burn off the foam underlayment still stuck to the concrete. What was left was a slightly undersized concrete plug that would perfectly fit in the second mailbox and that could be inserted and removed.

He lied to his sister about the purpose of the concrete.

You see my sister is afraid of snakes, by inserting the concrete plug into the mailbox at night it would give her the peace of mind that a snake can’t into her mailbox. I installed the second mailbox, informed my sister how the anti-snake concrete plug worked, and explained that the best time to put it in the mailbox would be at night. Strangely enough one morning there was a mark on her new mailbox and a bunch of small glass pieces along the road.

Everything worked out according to plan.

Hypothetically speaking it was the kind of glass produced by someone swinging a baseball bat, having it bounce back off of a mailbox, and smashing a car window. On a positive note her mailbox has remained snake free.

That was funny and effective revenge, funny because he didn’t tell his sister what he was really doing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s another story about a guy who learned the hard way.

Yes, no more snakes. LOL

This person’s parents got revenge in another way.

Oh, it was definitely for a party! LOL

Obviously the driver saw a snake. Haha!

Gotta keep the snakes out!

What a great story of sibling support.

