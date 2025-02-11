Student Asked To Go To The Bathroom During An Exam, And When The Principal Said “No” The Student Got Revenge On The Whole School

What would you do if you suddenly had to go to the bathroom, but the school principal wouldn’t let you leave the room?

That’s the situation one student found himself in during a high school exam.

He did the only thing he could think to do, and he loves how it all played out.

Let’s find out what he did.

I can’t leave? None of us can leave When I was in high-school, I wasn’t very popular nor did I have a lot of friends. I was picked on and bullied quite a bit, especially by the people in my grade and classes. I was chubbier back then, and the students in my class had given me the esteemed and clever nickname of “Fatso”, and that’s what they called me throughout high-school. It sucked, but I never let it get to me.

This is a very important test.

The last time I saw most of them was in the Government required Provincial Exam, where we were all gathered together in the auditorium to do one final test. This was taken very seriously, once the test started we couldn’t talk, get up or look around, all under the supervision of our 3 principals. It was just after the test started when I felt it. This grumbling, gurgling thing was rapidly traveling through my innards and I knew this was going to be bad.

He wasn’t allowed to leave.

I raised my hand, a principal came by and I asked to go to the washroom. Before I could even finish he stopped me and said “You should have gone before the exam, no one is allowed to leave. You’ll have to hold it”. This was not something that could be contained, I doubt it was even from this world. It was coming, and it would not be ignored. I discreetly looked around at my classmates who had tortured me for years, and knew what had to be done.

Now nobody is focused on the exam.

I leaned forward, lifted my butt off the chair and unleashed the biggest, loaded fart of my life. It’s birthcall encompassed the entirety of the auditorium and was immediately met with laughter and jeers from my classmates. The principals sprang into action attempting to get the situation under control, telling everyone to quiet down and get back to their tests.

It got worse.

And then the smell hit. This had the pungent aroma of 7 day old Texas cow pasture, left in the sun and marinated in a finely aged cream, garnished with straight sewage. Everyone started coughing, hacking, making disgusted sounds and trying to get up. I fondly remember one person saying “MY EYES!”.

This is a story he’ll never forget.

Again, the principals told everyone they couldn’t leave, this is a provincial exam, sit down and finish the test. I was crying with silent laughter while the principals were desperately opening doors and windows, but it didn’t help. We sat in that foul funk for 15 minutes before it returned to whatever world it crawled out of. I moved and never saw them again, but I’ll always remember the principals gagging while trying to waft the fumes out with an open-close motion with the doors.

The principal really should’ve let him go to the bathroom!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares a similar story.

This person calls the revenge “epic.”

Here’s the perspective of someone else who was bullied in school.

This reader was laughing.

Another person praises his writing style.

The principal probably regretted saying “no.”

I know the rest of the class did.

