February 10, 2025 at 10:48 am

Target Shopper Shared A Hack For Getting A Popular $35 Item For Only $3.50. – ‘We’re gonna get items for the low, low over here.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

It’s funny what items get consumers excited from time to time, and here’s another interesting one!

It’s a Coop Cloud Pillow and a TikTokker named Mina was nice enough to give viewers a heads-up about a sweet deal on the pillows at Target.

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

She said, “Hey, guys, I need you guys to run to Target. Now, this was still there at 6 p.m., okay? You see it’s for $35.49, but girl, I’m not spending that. We’re gonna get items for the low, low over here.”

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

Mina continued, “So, these pillows are ringing for $3.50. Now this pillow is on Amazon for $39, so we’re getting another deal for $3.50.”

She added, “Make sure you check out the pillowcases that go along with this item, OK? They’re also on clearance on sale for $1.50.”

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

Here’s the video.

@couponwithmina

Pillows and pillowcases as low as $1.50 at Target #savingmoney #couponersoftiktok #couponers #couponing #digitalcouponing #targetfinds #targetcouponing #targetcouponing #targetdeals🎯 #targetclearance #christmastiktok #couponcommunity #cooppillow

♬ original sound – couponwithmina

Mina posted a follow-up video and gave viewers a rundown on how they can find the pillows in Target stores using the store’s app.

Good luck!

@couponwithmina

How to score this deal for my visual people . #greenscreenvideo #savingmoney #couponersoftiktok #couponers #couponing #digitalcouponing #targetfinds #targetcouponing #targetdeals🎯 #targetdeals🎯 #targetclearance #christmastiktok #couponcommunity #cooppillow #greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – couponwithmina

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer is fully in!

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

Another TikTokker hasn’t had any luck.

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

And this person shared a story.

Source: TikTok/@couponwithmina

Sounds like a pretty hot deal!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter