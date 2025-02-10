Target Shopper Shared A Hack For Getting A Popular $35 Item For Only $3.50. – ‘We’re gonna get items for the low, low over here.’
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s funny what items get consumers excited from time to time, and here’s another interesting one!
It’s a Coop Cloud Pillow and a TikTokker named Mina was nice enough to give viewers a heads-up about a sweet deal on the pillows at Target.
She said, “Hey, guys, I need you guys to run to Target. Now, this was still there at 6 p.m., okay? You see it’s for $35.49, but girl, I’m not spending that. We’re gonna get items for the low, low over here.”
Mina continued, “So, these pillows are ringing for $3.50. Now this pillow is on Amazon for $39, so we’re getting another deal for $3.50.”
She added, “Make sure you check out the pillowcases that go along with this item, OK? They’re also on clearance on sale for $1.50.”
Here’s the video.
@couponwithmina
Pillows and pillowcases as low as $1.50 at Target
Mina posted a follow-up video and gave viewers a rundown on how they can find the pillows in Target stores using the store’s app.
Good luck!
@couponwithmina
How to score this deal for my visual people .
Here’s what viewers had to say.
This viewer is fully in!
Another TikTokker hasn’t had any luck.
And this person shared a story.
Sounds like a pretty hot deal!
