A Worker Called Out a Completely Useless Meeting, and Plenty of Employees Can Relate

It’s such a depressing feeling to think that you’ve worked hard and you’re moving on up at a job…and then the bigwigs in charge change course and you get BAD NEWS.

We’ve all been there at some point, but it never makes things any easier when news like that lands on your head like a pile of bricks.

In today’s story, a worker who was virtually guaranteed a promotion at their job got blindsided when they found out that they’d only been getting lip service.

And let’s just say that they’re not happy about it…

Take a look at what they had to say.

I got screwed out of a promotion I was promised. Don’t make the same mistake I did. “I just needed to vent because I feel so defeated. I work as a biomedical equipment technician at a medium-sized hospital. Our department is small, just 3 technicians and our manager. When I first started here, my manager always told me that when he retired, he wanted me to take his place (the other technician is 68 and also on his way out). So for three years straight, I busted my rear end.

It sounds like they were preparing for their future the right way.

I learned everything I could and made sure the entire department ran like clockwork. I took on pretty much anything thrown at me. I know this place inside and out and could basically do my manager’s job with my eyes closed because I was already doing most of his tasks: writing service reports, dealing with vendors, managing equipment projects, getting quotes, handling service contracts… You name it. A few weeks ago, the day finally came when he retired, leaving me with the rest of his duties. Right after, we got a new director who oversees my department and four others.

This never feels good…

This new director came to me and asked me to officially manage the department on an interim basis until they ‘post the manager position.’ I was stunned. This is the same guy who had been telling me what a great job I was doing and how I was keeping everything running. Anyway, I composed myself and asked him, ‘What do you mean ‘post the position’? I thought I was getting the promotion since I’ve literally been doing the job for months without the pay.’ He replied, ‘It’s just a formality, standard procedure. Submit your application, and we’ll do an interview.’ It felt like a punch to the gut.

You gotta do what you gotta do and bide your time…

So like an idiot, I applied as soon as the job was posted online. After about two weeks, there were only four applicants, including me. He called me in for the ‘interview’… And get this… He says, ‘Alright, I’m going to ask you a few questions about your experience and accomplishments.’ I answered everything perfectly. Then he cut the interview short because he had nothing else to ask. His exact words were, ‘To be honest, I don’t know the first thing about your department, they just threw it on my plate.’ I just stared at him, dumbfounded.

Jeez, talk about getting blindsided…

A few more days passed, and I heard through the grapevine that he gave the job to someone else. The reason? He felt I didn’t have enough of a ‘leadership personality.’ And here I am, still doing all the manager’s work, waiting for the new person to start. Today, I did the absolute bare minimum all day. I’ve never felt so hopeless in my life. Anyway, thanks for letting me vent. I hope someone else learns from my mistake. Don’t overwork yourself for a company that wouldn’t think twice about replacing you.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

Well, this sucks…

And you gotta feel for someone in this position.

There’s nothing like making plans about your future and having the rug pulled out from underneath you unexpectedly.

But, you gotta dust yourself off, keep moving forward, and look for a better opportunity if you’re unhappy with where you’re at.

It’s the only way to go!

They got screwed over in a huge way!