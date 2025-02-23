This Bride-To-Be Scheduled A Wedding Day Makeup Artist For Her, Her Mother, And Her Best Friend, And When Her Future Mother-In-Law Wanted To Use Them Too, She Said No

Your wedding day is a big event and you want to make sure everything goes smoothly, which is why many brides will book a professional makeup artist to help out.

What would you do if you had planned for the makeup artist to help you, your best friend, and your mother with makeup, but then your future mother-in-law tried to get invited as well?

That is what happened to the bride-to-be in this story, so she told her no but is now worried that she is going to be starting her marriage off with conflict with the in-laws.

AITA for not booking a makeup artist for my MIL for my wedding day? So, I’m getting married next month. A few months ago I booked hair and makeup for myself, my mom, and my close friend who is my bridesmaid so we can get ready together in my hotel room. Now for some background context – I am not close with my fiancé’s parents.

We don’t really get along and never have but I do my best to be respectful of them for my fiancés sake. Up until now they haven’t asked me about any wedding-related stuff and haven’t really been involved in planning. On the rare occasions they do bring it up they just seem disgusted or confused by all of my choices, so I don’t see the point in talking to them about it.

MIL recently asked me if I was getting my makeup done professionally, which I said yes to, and then she asked if our makeup artist could do her as well. I told her I’d have to get back to her on that. She kind of put me on the spot and I wasn’t sure what to say so I wanted time to think about it.

However, before I could think about it, she texted my mom the next morning saying that she felt saddened because we hadn’t thought to include her, and when we booked the services we should’ve arranged for her hair and makeup too. I’m not 100% sure what my mom responded to her but I believe it was along the lines of “I’ll have to ask and see, or I can find out if she has any recommendations for another artist that can do your makeup that day.” Since then she has been going back and forth texting my fiancé and my mom about this and she thinks we have been excluding her. I feel so confused and conflicted because of course I don’t want anyone to feel excluded, but I didn’t know I was supposed to include her in something like this! She hasn’t shown an interest in the wedding before, and as far as I know it’s not common for the mother of the groom to get ready with the bride unless they have a close relationship, which we do not. So, I ended up texting her that I’d prefer to get ready with just my mom and best friend on my wedding morning. She said that I’m being hurtful.

Am I in the wrong here for not just giving in and letting her get ready with us? If anyone has advice on what to do in this situation I’d really appreciate it, I don’t want to start my marriage off by having a rocky relationship with my mother in law but this whole situation feels so strange. I honestly wasn’t intending to be hurtful I’m just not really sure what to do here. AITA?

