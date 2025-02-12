This Incredibly Expensive Refrigerator Could Be Useful If Only It Wasn’t Loaded With A Lot Of Extremely Weird Features

…and frequently super disappointing.

Sometimes, attempts to create advanced technologies end up consisting of little more than taking a bunch of existing technologies and pointlessly jamming them together.

Like the very expensive refrigerator TikTok user @shaun_cunningham_creates put on display for us.

“When it’s too much work for you to manually open the refrigerator door,” he says, “look what you can now do.”

He reaches underneath the right panel of the fridge, right under the obnoxiously large, functionally dubious Android OS screen, and presses an unseen button.

“It opens for you,” he declares.

And indeed, in a mere five seconds, which is only about five times slower than what your measly human hand could do, the door doth open.

“And it has a built-in camera that detects the food you put in and take out,” he says, showing an inner sticker that reads: ‘AI VISION INSIDE. Detecting food carrying in & out with built-in camera and automatically generates a food list in the SmartThings App.’

Now, the grammar of that sentence may be as confusing to you as the question of who would want a robot spying on their food, but we ASSURE YOU THIS IS THE FUTURE.

Take a look at the video:

Now for some, the whole “being really slow” thing is an issue:

Others argue that adding lots of parts means there’s more that can go wrong:

Also there’s the…affordability…part:

Though, in all seriousness, automatically opening doors (slow or not) could be a legitimate lifesaver for some folks:

Though who is gonna benefit from being able to run Snapchat or have a bot try to guess how much milk you have – that remains to be seen.

