This One Very Specific Beverage Can Help When You’re Sick, But It’s Weirdly Not Very Healthy

It’s been another winter of a LOT of illnesses getting passed around.

One notoriously nasty bug is the norovirus, which while nothing new, has seen quite a surge lately.

I personally caught it a few weeks ago, and I gotta say, 0/10, would not recommend.

But according to some TikTokkers such as @mandadawn93, there may be one weird trick to…treat it? Keep it at bay?

“I don’t know if you guys have seen this TikTok trend going on,” she says, “That if you have norovirus and you do not feel good, or you feel like you’ve been around people who have had it, get a McDonald’s Coke.”

“I will take any excuse get McDonald’s Coke,” She admits, “Because that is the one thing that always makes me feel better when I don’t feel good.”

“Like McDonald’s Coke always sounds good, so I was around people this weekend after we left the trip, everybody started throwing up, gettin’ sick so… Cheers to a Coke. Go get one.”

Now, my personal experience with this illness, which was frankly far more gross and graphic than I can even write here, tells me this is probably not gonna fully fight it off.

Suffice it to say, in the early stages, norovirus presents a lot like food poisoning.

Everything that’s in wants to come out, presumably including McDonald’s Coke.

Still, soda products have long been used to help ease nausea:

All kinds of nausea, really:

Brand of choice will vary by region:

But so many important medical questions remain:

Needless to say, claims of the curative properties of McDonald’s Coke are not exactly FDA endorsed.

But if you’ve been sick and you can keep it down, it might just bring ya a little refreshment.

