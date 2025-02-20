When A Friend Offered Him A Ride, He Agreed To Split The Cost Of Gas Money. But When He Found Out The Gas Was Paid For By The Company His Friend Works For, He Decided He No Longer Wanted To Pay For Gas.

It’s normal for friends to share gas money with whoever brings and drives the car.

However, if the person driving the car doesn’t really pay for the gas, should they still collect gas money from others?

This man narrates that he caught a ride with his friend.

He offered to share gas money, but he found out that they were using a company car.

Now he’s wondering if he should still pay for gas or not.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to pay gas money for a ride when the gas was free for my friend? I went on a trip with some friends, and I caught a ride to the airport with one of them. It was a two-hour drive. I had, of course, agreed to pay my share of the gas for the drive.

This man found out that they were using his friend’s company car.

Afterwards, he told me that it was a company car. The gas was paid for by his employer no matter how much he used. Nice perk!

He realized that if he paid him gas money, his friend would just keep it for himself.

That’s the problem though. He incurred literally no costs driving there. If I paid him gas money for gas paid for by his employer, he would just be pocketing that cash. He was taxed a set amount for the perk no matter how much he used the car, so no tax expenses were increased either.

Now, he’s wondering if his thoughts are valid.

I wasn’t told this before I agreed to pay gas money. In my mind, gas money is meant to help cover an expense not to make profit off your friends. On the other hand, he did give me a two-hour ride and I saved money from that. I had also agreed to pay my share of the gas. Was I the jerk?

His friend should’ve told him about the gas perk earlier, but 50% of zero is still zero.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a valid response.

It’s super tacky, says this person.

Very well said!

People are calling out the friend.

Finally, someone who used to get free gas shares their mind.

Splitting costs makes sense… but what if there is technically no cost at all?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.