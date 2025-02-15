A Boss Came In And Thought He Knew Everything, So An Experienced Supervisor Scheduled Him A Meeting With A Troubled Employee To See How He Could Handle It

When working with a large group of people, there will be many different personalities that you have to deal with and navigate.

What would you do if a new boss came in and thought he could manage every person perfectly without even getting to know them?

That is what happened to the supervisor in this story, so he had the manager try to address a situation with an employee who was a little crazy.

Check it out.

“I’ll show ya how it’s done”..ok boss, let’s see what ya got So, circa 2013 , there was this woman, around 40 years old or so, we will call Kay. Kay was different.

Here are some of the ways she was just wired different. Accused my fellow supervisor of altering the employee handbook, while she was reading it (this was an online handbook). Said our company was a secretly a company who worked for the NSA or FBI (it changed daily). Found wires loose on her desk and screeched to anyone around they were listening devices (a fellow employee put the wires there, wanting to see what would happen. I didn’t see him do this, but was told after the fact). Went to HR on me saying told her computers weren’t for personal use and had to leave if she was clocked out (HR told her yup, and I was right). Enter a new manager, well call him Dan. Dan was a fun guy, a solid dude, but not a local guy. He was hired from the west coast, as he had a great pedigree. Smart man, but a little full of himself thinking he was THE ULTIMATE PROBLEM SOLVER. After around two weeks as my boss, he came to me and my fellow supervisor wanting to know what the problem was with Kay. We told him she had a little screw loose, and she couldn’t be reasoned with. He told us we didn’t know how to talk to her. He would personally show us how to handle someone like her. At this time, I worked the evening shift 2 to 11pm (this is relevant) and my fellow supervisor worked 8am till 430pm. Managers were salary so they didn’t have a set time, and came and went as they pleased. Around 4pm Kay had a huge issue.

She was demanding she had paid time off for Columbus day. This was not a paid holiday. She was told you can’t have the day off as she has no vacation time left, and it isn’t a paid holiday. She kept badgering and barking about how she deserves it and we had 0 right to not pay her on a federal holiday. Time for the petty revenge on Dan (but more of a lesson on I know these people better than you). I IM’d Dan and asked if he was busy because Kay would love to talk to him. He asked what the issue was , and I told him about it all

“I’ll handle this…send her in” he typed Oh, this was gonna be fun. Good thing I could see him in his office from my desk. I had a fantastic view. She went into his office around 410ish. My fellow supervisor told me good night around 430, and left. Around 9pm my fellow supervisor called me to ask how Dan handled it. I told him “he’s still in there with her” I kid you not dear reader, he was in the office with her until 10pm. I watched the entire time. He trying to talk to her, in what appeared to be a reasonable manner. I could see her gesturing wildly the entire time, probably about this or that. His face would go from amusement, bewilderment, frustration, and back to amusement. I watched him trying to get out of this whole ordeal. He knew he had bitten off more than he could chew

At 10pm his door finally opened and Kay left. 5 min later, Dan headed out the door with a look I can only describe as a man who survived a tornado. “How’d that go boss?” I said “Jesus…you were right. Next time, send her to HR” he muttered

