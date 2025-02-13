Tenant Got Fed Up With Her Neighbor Constantly Slamming Doors, So She Used Hot Glue On The Latches To Ensure They Would Never Stay Closed

When living in an apartment building, you can expect to hear noises coming from the neighbors from time to time.

What would you do if you had a neighbor who was constantly slamming doors at all hours of the day and night?

That is the situation the tenant in this story faced, so she took action and made the issue even worse, but at least it was funny.

Let’s read all the details.

Petty Revenge Against My Door-Slamming Landlord’s Mom So, I live in a place where the lounge has two doors, both with dodgy latches. My landlord’s mom, who seems to have nothing better to do with her days than lounge on the sofa all day watching tacky soap operas, has this absolutely infuriating ritual. Every time she reenters the room, she insists the doors need to be fully shut, so she slams each door repeatedly until they latch shut. The problem? Slamming one door almost always makes the other pop open because of air pressure.

Sometimes it is better to be gentle.

Instead of figuring this out, she’ll go back and forth, slamming one door, then the other, sometimes multiple times, until they both magically stay shut. This can go on for upwards of 10 or 15 minutes—at ALL hours of the day and night. To make things even funnier, the main door she uses to exit the room and participate in her slamming Olympics is the furthest one away from her beloved sofa. So, every failed attempt means she’s trekking back and forth like it’s a marathon. One day, after enduring this nonsense for far too long, I decided to have a little fun.

This poor lady will never get any rest.

I partially filled the door latches with hot glue—just enough so they don’t latch properly unless you really gently but firmly press the door into the frame until it clicks (and trust me, “gentle” is not in this woman’s vocabulary). Now, every time she slams one door, it’s even easier for the other one to pop open at the slightest air pressure change. And here’s where the real fun begins: once she’s finally finished her door-slamming ritual and flopped back onto the sofa, I wait about a minute, crack open a window to create a minor change in air pressure, and listen to the chaos unfold as the door springs open again.

She needs to walk her way over to her son to get this fixed.

Cue her exasperated grunts, stomping back up, and starting the whole exhausting process all over. The cherry on top? She hasn’t figured out how to use playback apps for her soap operas. So, every time she’s up slamming doors, she’s missing bits of her shows. At this point, her day is less about lounging and more about managing her never-ending door drama, and I’m absolutely living for it.

At least she can get a laugh out of it.

Sure, the slamming is annoying, but watching her waste her time, turning into a door-wrangling gladiator? Worth it. Before now, I’d have gone completely crazy, if it wasn’t for the fact I’ve turned this into endless entertainment.

I can’t believe she hasn’t made her son replace the doors yet!

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

She is in the best shape of her life.

This woman has it down to an art.

I’m sure this would help.

This person wants to escalate the issue.

She is really getting in shape.

While funny, this would get old quick.

