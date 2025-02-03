Woman Hid A Can Of Spam In Her Dad’s Home As A Joke, So He Did The Same Thing In Her House

Ongoing jokes within the family are always fun.

This woman took a can of Spam from one of her dad’s sermons.

She hid it in his house for months, but that wasn’t the end of the joke!

Read the details of this story below.

Spamming Dad My dad was a minister (now retired). I was visiting him one Sunday. He used Spam (the canned processed lunch meat) as a sermon illustration. He even had a packet with him to show the congregation.

This woman hid a can of Spam at her dad’s place.

There was a time in the service when I had to go up front with several others. On the way back to our seats, I picked up the packet of spam. Neither my sister or I could come up with a joke using the spam, so I hid it in his house after church.

Her dad found it and got his revenge.

Several months later, he called to tell me he had found it. Living several states apart, he had to wait almost a year for his revenge. It’s to hide another can at my house.

It’s become a longstanding game between the two of them.

It’s now our thing. We hide spam at each others’ homes. You’d think we would switch roles a little more often now because we live in the same town now, but it’s been hiding on his bookshelf in his office for several months now.

Family jokes are simply the best.

