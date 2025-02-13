Woman Kept Swiping A Laptop Charger Without Permission, So Her Co-Worker Hid It In Ridiculous Places Until She Bought Her Own

Workplace etiquette is simple — respect people’s space, their time, and especially their belongings.

One employee ignored that rule and kept swiping a coworker’s laptop charger, so she soon found herself on an unexpected scavenger hunt.

Read on for the full story!

The laptop charger So, this girl at work, was always borrowing my laptop charger without asking, super rude.

One day I decided to play her game, but with a twist.

They started having a little fun with it.

Every time she took it, I hid it in ridiculous spots like under the freezer, behind the bookshelf, even inside the pantry (lol, sorry charger). She’d panic, asking where it went, and I’d just be like idk lol.

Finally, they got their point across.

Eventually, she bought her own charger, and I couldn’t stop laughing.

Moral of the story: don’t mess with my stuff unless you want a scavenger hunt.

Maybe next time this rude co-worker will have the courtesy to ask permission.

What did Reddit have to say?

Perhaps they could find a more subtle place to hide the charger that’s just as effective.

Why not bring in a decoy?

This petty revenge tale checked all the boxes for this reader!

But why not just skip the games and confront the co-worker directly?

This co-worker learned not all treasures are worth the hunt.

