Woman’s Son And Daughter-In-Law Graduated From Grad School At The Same Time, But She Only Got A Graduation Present For Her Son

When your child marries, their spouse expects to be part of your family.

This woman shares that her son and daughter-in-law graduated from grad school at the same time.

She felt that it was important to get her son a gift, but it was only after the fact that she realized it might’ve been a good idea to get her daughter-in-law a gift too.

Did she mess up?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for only getting a college graduation gift for my 28M son and not my DIL 28F? I (55F) have son. I raised him as a single mother. He recently graduated from grad school. His wife, my daughter-in-law, also graduated at the same time.

This woman gave her son a graduation gift.

I gave a special gift of a bit of cash just to my son because I’m proud of him as his mother, and I feel a sense of pride since I raised him as a single mom. I figured my DIL had her own parents to gift to her.

Her daughter-in-law felt hurt for not getting a gift from her.

Well, my DIL texted me saying she was very hurt that I only acknowledged my son (her husband’s grad) and not hers. She thought she was a part of the family as my DIL and that they been together for a while.

She believes she doesn’t have to apologize to her DIL.

She said she didn’t expect the same amount of money, of course, but perhaps just a card or something. She said she felt like I overlooked all her hard work and only saw my son’s. However, I don’t feel like I need to apologize or justify my choice in wanting to reward my son individually. Am I the jerk for overlooking my DIL’s accomplishment and only acknowledging my son’s?

A smaller gesture like a card or maybe flowers would’ve been nice.

Let’s find out the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Any form of congratulatory gift would have been nice.

