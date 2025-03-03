A Dog Owner Warned People About Buying Bully Sticks From Trader Joe’s

Dogs owners, this one’s for you…

A woman named Reece posted a video on TikTok and warned folks about a particular brand of dog treat sold at Trader Joe’s that she thinks you need to avoid.

Reece said she bought a pack of Bully Chewers from Trader Joe’s and said that she gave one to her 50-pound dog

She said, “I gave it to her and made sure to check her progress on how much she was chewing.”

Recce said she checked on her pooch twenty minutes later and explained, “She basically had like all this left still. It was just kind of white, and she had chewed it open. I was just keeping an eye on her.”

She noticed that her dog suddenly swallowed the rest of the treat in one bite and she said, “I was thinking that if it really is a bully stick and there’s like really only a few additives for color and preservatives, it would probably just digest in her stomach.”

Reece became worried about the situation and said, “If your dog swallows a whole bully stick, it could impact their digestive system and get stuck in their intestines and all this stuff. So I made her throw it up. Thank God, I just bought the hydrogen peroxide a few days ago.”

The TikTokker said that her dog threw up the Bully Stick fully intact. She said, “I didn’t even realize how much of it was fully hard still. I touched it out of her throw-up, and it was almost as hard as the original ones.”

She said she won’t buy the Bully Sticks again and told viewers, “I’m just going to stick to the yak chews, and then obviously when they get really small, I’m just gonna throw them in the microwave like I usually do. Just keep an eye on your dogs.”

Reece added, “And if they somehow eat something that they’re not supposed to, hydrogen peroxide, 3%, literally just saved me a very expensive and scary trip to the vet.”

Keep your pooches safe, friends!

