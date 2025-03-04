A Goodwill Store Shopper Found A Sweet Deal On An Owala Water Bottle. – ‘No lid, no problem!’
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know when you’re gonna score at a Goodwill store…
And that’s exactly what happened to a TikTokker named Hannah who talked about her experience on the social media platform.
Hannah’s video showed her perusing the shelves of a Goodwill store and the text overlay reads, “Don’t shop the trends. Just wait a few months.”
Hannah was referring to Owala water bottles that have been a hot commodity recently.
And she scored a deal!
Those bottles can be pretty pricey, but the one Hannah found only cost $3.99.
She added, “No lid, no problem!”
Check out the video.
@hannahpeoples22
$10 water bottle hack! #owala #owalawaterbottle #thrift #thrifted #thriftfinds #thrifting #thrifthaul #thriftfinds #thriftwithme #thriftstore
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This individual ain’t having it.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this person shared a tip.
That’s a SCORE!
