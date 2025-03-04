March 4, 2025 at 4:47 pm

A Goodwill Store Shopper Found A Sweet Deal On An Owala Water Bottle. – ‘No lid, no problem!’

by Matthew Gilligan

You never know when you’re gonna score at a Goodwill store…

And that’s exactly what happened to a TikTokker named Hannah who talked about her experience on the social media platform.

Hannah’s video showed her perusing the shelves of a Goodwill store and the text overlay reads, “Don’t shop the trends. Just wait a few months.”

Hannah was referring to Owala water bottles that have been a hot commodity recently.

And she scored a deal!

Those bottles can be pretty pricey, but the one Hannah found only cost $3.99.

She added, “No lid, no problem!”

Check out the video.

@hannahpeoples22

$10 water bottle hack! #owala #owalawaterbottle #thrift #thrifted #thriftfinds #thrifting #thrifthaul #thriftfinds #thriftwithme #thriftstore

♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Spiros Zorpidis – Spiros Zorpidis

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual ain’t having it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared a tip.

That’s a SCORE!

