A New Parent Is Wronged By Road Rage, But Gets Revenge By Spitting Out A Sweet Comeback

We’ve all heard the expression taking candy from a baby, but if you’ve ever had a baby or toddler with a sweet tooth, you’ll know that’s not as easy as it seems.

But in this story, the parent of a new baby uses candy to exact revenge.

Let’s chew on this tale…

Kit Kat Spat Years ago, when my son was a very new baby, we went on a grocery store run. As I’m awkwardly getting the baby carrier out of the car, another car jets into the spot where I’m standing to get the baby out. I’m not going that slow but it wasn’t fast enough for this person, who angrily honks at me and the baby.

Honking at a newborn? Seems a little rude.

Turns out she works in the grocery store. My wife wanted to tell the manager but I felt like I wasn’t going to get the closure that I needed. I walked through the store weighing out how to handle this aggression. Finally at the register it hit me!

A light bulb moment for this new parent.

I bought a regular sized Kit Kat. We got back to the car, loaded our groceries, and got in. Then I took the whole Kit Kat and put the entire thing in my mouth and chewed it to the right viscosity. As I reversed from my spot, I spat the chewed crispy wafers and chocolate treat down the side of her whole car.

Gross, but effective.

It looked like someone used her car as a toilet and it was glorious.

What do you think of this Kit Kat comeback?

Let’s ask the comments…

Someone says, jingle on, OP!

Another user says, incorporate the whole candy aisle.

This commenter says things could’ve been more “hands on.”

Another parent is taking notes.

Another person points out that the driver might’ve interpreted things differently.

Break me off a piece of that sweet revenge.

Gross, but sometimes you’ve gotta go there.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.