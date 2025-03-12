March 12, 2025 at 6:47 am

Trader Joe’s Shopper Wasn’t Expecting What She Got Three Weeks After Buying Eggs

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Life sure can shock you sometimes!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she got a few weeks after she bought some eggs from a Trader Joe’s store.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the woman getting a carton of eggs from a Trader Joe’s store…but they were fertilized eggs.

The sign below them reads, “Large white cage free fertile eggs: $4.49.”

Source: TikTok

She said, “Perfect. Haha. I have goose bumps everywhere.”

The video then cuts to a cute little chick that hatched from her purchase!

Awwwwwww!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@thecaliforniahome

♬ original sound – Kardashian clips 🎬

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This individual weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker ain’t having it.

Source: TikTok

What a nice surprise!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter