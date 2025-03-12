Trader Joe’s Shopper Wasn’t Expecting What She Got Three Weeks After Buying Eggs
by Matthew Gilligan
Life sure can shock you sometimes!
A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she got a few weeks after she bought some eggs from a Trader Joe’s store.
The video showed the woman getting a carton of eggs from a Trader Joe’s store…but they were fertilized eggs.
The sign below them reads, “Large white cage free fertile eggs: $4.49.”
She said, “Perfect. Haha. I have goose bumps everywhere.”
The video then cuts to a cute little chick that hatched from her purchase!
Awwwwwww!
Here’s the video.
@thecaliforniahome
And here’s what folks said on TikTok.
This individual weighed in.
Another person shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker ain’t having it.
What a nice surprise!
