Trader Joe’s Shopper Wasn’t Expecting What She Got Three Weeks After Buying Eggs

Life sure can shock you sometimes!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she got a few weeks after she bought some eggs from a Trader Joe’s store.

The video showed the woman getting a carton of eggs from a Trader Joe’s store…but they were fertilized eggs.

The sign below them reads, “Large white cage free fertile eggs: $4.49.”

She said, “Perfect. Haha. I have goose bumps everywhere.”

The video then cuts to a cute little chick that hatched from her purchase!

Awwwwwww!

Here’s the video.

What a nice surprise!

