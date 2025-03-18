Young Man Was Being Forced To Babysit His Sister’s Kids Every Weekend And On Vacation, So He Finally Was Able To Show His Family That Sis Was Being Entitled And It Needed To Stop.

Helping family members where you can is a good thing to do, but sometimes it can get to the point where they are just taking advantage.

What would you do if your older sister expected you to babysit her triplets every weekend and even during vacations?

That is the situation the brother in this story found himself in, but finally he was able to expose his sister to the whole family for the entitled brat that she is.

Check it out.

My parents apologized, my sister did not. At least at first…. Basically, my parents and older sister had become VERY comfortable with me helping with the childcare of my young triplet nephews. I didn’t leave home till I was 22 because I was trying to save money while also going to college. A scholarship covered a lot, and living at home kept me from getting rising debt due to my working part time as well. I’m very thankful for this. However, after college everyone just seemed to act like I had endless time on my hands, and convinced me along on a family vacation.

This is no vacation at all.

In this so-called vacation, I was forced to babysit my three at the time 6 year old nephews. I even had to share a hotel room with them. And believe me, those kids did not listen to a thing I said on the first night until I called their mother, TWICE! And I was treated like the bad guy for wanting to do other things during the trip. Like if it’s something the family doesn’t enjoy as a whole, then it doesn’t happen. Which was extremely hypocritical because I’m family and wasn’t included in that vote. And you can bet I aired this grievance with my parents after that trip. And they have acknowledged being in the wrong. After that awful vacation last year, I decided it was time to move out. And did so before the summer even ended. Which surprised everyone as I gave them no warning. I’d landed a great job pretty much right after college thanks to an internship, and used moving as an excuse to drop my commute from 45 minutes, to 15. My sister hated this the most because it meant no more free babysitting on weekends. But she still tried to make me do it. I caved sometimes. Usually by being bribed with pizza. And this sort of became a new norm.

Oh no, not again.

But then last month my parents announced plans for another family vacation to the same place along the coast. And they basically wanted it to go the same way. I immediately saw it for what it was. A trap! I knew that if I rode with my parents and let them buy the hotel rooms, I would be screwed over the same way as last time. So, I just casually stated I’d drive myself and pay for myself. And that’s when the mess started. When my parents realized they couldn’t entrap me like before, they resorted to borderline begging. And my sister practically tried to order me to go with the flow through gaslighting. News-flash, I didn’t! I made a post online asking if I was wrong for what I did, but my family found that post. What followed was Pandora’s Box. At first the family was against me. My sister called our parents, and they called me when I still had a little time to talk in the morning. My parents were on the phone with me while also reading my post. I asked them if anything in the post was a lie. They sort of steered around it and called the post an exaggeration. But I pointed out numerous details that made it pretty much on the mark. Then I told them to check the comments. There were already far too many to read. I was repeatedly refreshing the page on my home PC and telling them how many comments there were. Then I told them I was sick of their mentality of keeping the peace by forcing me to placate my sister. Then I said I was out of time and we would have to resume this later. Well, my parents were positively horrified that hundreds, if not thousands of people were commenting in a matter of hours.

It can be shocking to see a bunch of strangers going against you.

And later on I told them that the numbers had basically doubled, and were still growing, which only added to their horror. So, I guess they were forced to take a long look at their own actions. My sister tried to call me to complain while I was at work but my phone was on silent till my lunch break, so all she could do was leave messages and texts. But she was persistent and managed to get through to me when I was eating my lunch. The gist of the conversation was my post had taken our parents away from her side and now they were mad at her. In the ensuing argument between them, my parents canceled the entire vacation. Yes they later acknowledged they just passed the blame out of embarrassment. And have fully accepted fault. They told me no excuses could excuse the fact they made me their go-to free babysitter when I wasn’t even living at home anymore. They did try to backtrack a little by pointing out they never charged me rent while I was in college. But I reminded them kids don’t ask to be born, and I was doing my hardest to make my own way. Then I pointed out my father had the same kind of leg up from his parents. They let him live free of charge at home while he was in college. That basically ended any argument my parents had left. When my sister managed to call me at lunch, I presented the facts to her. And she showed her true colors. She implied that I have no life, and that my free time on weekends should be spent helping her because she is tired and unable to even go out without bringing her children with her unless someone is watching them. She is a stay at home mother with a husband that makes a decent salary. They live in a pretty decent house that’s owned, not rented. And to be frank, my nephews aren’t really my responsibility. They just forced them on me and expected it to stay that way. My sister angrily hung up on me. But I’d recorded the call and then played it to my parents later. They were furious.

Finally, the parents seem to acknowledge what has been happening.

And they basically went to war with my sister. My sister dug her heels in, blamed me, and then doubled down on her belief my life should circle around hers. I told her that was the most narcissistic and entitled thing she’s ever said about me. It took days, but her husband finally stepped in, and forced her to apologize to me. I’d never seen her cowed like that by anyone. But she was on the verge of crying. It ended up being admitted that one of the reasons I was the go-to babysitter was because my sister didn’t trust strangers. It was never about the money. Or was it? Actually, my brother in law thought my sister was paying me for my time watching her kids after I moved out of my parents’ house. She didn’t even give me gas money. Just gave me cash that was enough to order pizza for both myself and the kids, and pocketed the rest. My sister had been short-changing me for months. He blew up at her when this came out during her half apology, and she was forced to pay me what she owed me in cash entirely from her own savings, which she looked very sore about.

He seems like a pretty good guy.

Then my brother in law apologized to me for his own inaction in letting my sister walk all over me, and promised they’d get a normal babysitter from now on. Yes it’ll cause a bit of a drop in the bucket for them. But my sister will be getting date nights back. Then came the family meeting the other day’s evening. We all gathered up at my parents’ house, and everything was laid bare. Apologies all around, and what-not. Then my parents reinstated the family vacation. And yes, I still plan to drive myself and pay for my own hotel stay. I’ll even stay in a completely different hotel if my sister tries to revert me to child care. And I have stated this. She’s promised me that won’t happen.

Wow, this sister is extremely entitled, but at least the family is finally realizing it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This sounds like a real vacation.

It sounds like this commenter went through something similar.

Now this is how siblings should be.

This commenter points out that the sister was stealing from him.

This person thinks the sister is a bad person.

Finally, the sister got put in her place.

It took them long enough.

