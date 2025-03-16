Bank Teller Refused To Let Her Get A Cashier’s Check With A Credit Card, So She Found A Loophole And Got The Last Laugh

When someone insists you can’t do something, there’s nothing more satisfying than proving them wrong, especially when you follow their own rules to do it.

Imagine needing a simple banking service only to be met with unnecessary pushback from an unhelpful employee. Would you accept defeat? Or would you find a way to use their policies to your advantage?

In the following story, one banking customer finds themselves in this very situation. Here’s how it all played out.

“You can’t put a cashier’s check on a credit card? Watch me.” Back in the late 1990s, I was doing my banking at Solomon Smith Barney, which had a unique credit card. It wasn’t a normal credit card or a debit card; it was a true credit card that wouldn’t let you spend more than what you had in your checking account. This meant the money was earmarked but not deducted until the due date.

She needed a cashier’s check.

One day, I needed a cashier’s check for $1,500 and went to a branch of my personal bank (rhymes with Bells Bargo) across town (not Solomon Smith Barney). I had to go to the customer service desk and request a cashier’s check, planning to pay with my Solomon Smith Barney credit card. The lady at the desk, who was not particularly kind, snapped at me, saying, “You can’t put a cashier’s check on a credit card.” I understood her reasoning, but her attitude was unnecessary.

Frustrated, she found a different way to ask.

Desperate to get the cashier’s check, I argued a bit, but she was adamant and almost seemed to enjoy my predicament. Then, she asked if there was anything else she could help with. Cue malicious compliance. I slid my credit card back to her and asked for a cash advance of $1,500. Back then, they used the old manual credit card imprint machines, so she had to go through the tedious process of imprinting my card, getting the paperwork approved, and doling out the cash.

Now, she had the cash for what she needed.

Once I had the $1,500 in $100 bills in my hand, she asked if there was anything else she could do. I said, “Yes, I need a cashier’s check for $1,500.” She started to repeat her earlier refusal but stopped mid-sentence when she realized I now had the cash.

It worked like a charm!

Dumbfounded, she had no choice but to process my cashier’s check. I walked out with the check in hand, feeling very satisfied with outsmarting her and getting what I needed despite her initial refusal. It’s a story I’ve cherished for decades.

Wow! Just when she thought she’d seen it all.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to the story.

What a great way to handle it!

