Worried Partner Refused To Make Her A Cup Of Tea, And Now There’s A Crack In Their Once Solid Relationship

When you see someone you love doing something that you know they’re going to regret later, it can be really difficult not to get involved.

Especially when you know it’s going to have a negative effect on your life too.

So when the partner in this story was asked to make tea for their caffeine-intolerant girlfriend, it’s understandable that they were more than a little reluctant.

Read on to find out why a cup of tea shook the foundations of their love.

AITA for not making my girlfriend tea? My girlfriend and I have been together for three years. Over this time, I have seen her consume caffeine on many occasions and shortly after proceed to suffer with debilitating anxiety, including feeling light headed and dizzy, and like she can’t breathe. She has health anxiety so she is often convinced she has severe medical conditions.

Let’s see how this partner responded to their girlfriend’s health anxiety.

She is a very anxious person as is, so watching this consistently happen is very hard for me when in my brain it feels like there is a very simple solution — not drinking tea or coffee with caffeine. However, today when I was making myself tea she asked me to make her Earl Grey as well. I was surprised and asked if she was sure, while trying to nudge her in the direction of changing her mind.

Read on to find out how she felt about his query.

This upset her because now she feels like I’m judging her for choosing to drink caffeine and feels like if she were to get anxious later that she wouldn’t be able to talk to me about it out of fear that I would be mad she didn’t listen to me. For the record, I wouldn’t. Like I said, I find it frustrating, but in a moment of her anxiety I would never bring that up. I know she is a grown adult and can make her own decisions but I’m finding it hard to support her when I know it’s harmful. Was I in the wrong for questioning her decision? Should I just let her do her thing and be there for support afterwards? AITA?

When it comes to mental health conditions, it can be easy to feel lost and worried about whether or not you’re doing the right thing to help a loved one at their time of suffering.

And it sounds like this partner is doing exactly the right thing – caring.

Sure, maybe she feels like he is judging her, but some good, clear communication is all that it will take for this loving couple to reach some clearer understanding together.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this.

One Redditor agreed, from their own experience, that no one was doing anything wrong here.

However, this person suggested some thoughtfulness and improvements on both sides.

But this person thought that the girlfriend should be free to make her own mistakes.

They’re both just doing their best.

