Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

Furniture is EXPENSIVE.

Plus it’s a pain to get in and out of your home.

So don’t replace – repair!

Using methods like the one in this video from TikTok user @haleyivers:

“Did you literally know if you sit on your couch cushions and there’s that, like, indent because you sit in there for so ******* long?

“You take a steamer to your foam cushions, or foam with down on top. You steam the foam, and it plumps back up to life.”

“You don’t have to replace it, take it in, sell your couch on the marketplace. You just revive the foam.”

Then she gets really excited and coughs from the steam.

It’s a very funny ending to the video.

Some found this information invaluable:

But you better not be all talk…

Of course, you gotta be careful with drying it out.

Some tips for pet owners:

It’s one of the better home remedies:

Get out there and renew your stuff!

