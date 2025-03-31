March 31, 2025 at 8:48 am

Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

by Ben Auxier

Haley Ivers in front of her couch

TikTok/haleyivers

Furniture is EXPENSIVE.

Plus it’s a pain to get in and out of your home.

So don’t replace – repair!

Using methods like the one in this video from TikTok user @haleyivers:

Haley Ivers in front of her couch

TikTok/haleyivers

“Did you literally know if you sit on your couch cushions and there’s that, like, indent because you sit in there for so ******* long?

Haley Ivers in front of her couch

TikTok/haleyivers

“You take a steamer to your foam cushions, or foam with down on top. You steam the foam, and it plumps back up to life.”

Haley Ivers in front of her couch

TikTok/haleyivers

“You don’t have to replace it, take it in, sell your couch on the marketplace. You just revive the foam.”

Haley Ivers in front of her couch

TikTok/haleyivers

Then she gets really excited and coughs from the steam.

It’s a very funny ending to the video.

@haleyivers

i’m mad i just figured this out #couchcushions #homeimprovement #lifetips #hometips #homeownertips

♬ original sound – Haley Ivers

Some found this information invaluable:

2025 03 08 02 12 11 Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

But you better not be all talk…

2025 03 08 02 12 22 Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

Of course, you gotta be careful with drying it out.

2025 03 08 02 12 50 Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

Some tips for pet owners:

2025 03 08 02 12 59 Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

It’s one of the better home remedies:

2025 03 08 02 13 14 Couch Cushions Always Bend After A Lot of Sitting, But This Woman Has A Simple Solution

Get out there and renew your stuff!

