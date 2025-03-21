Daughter Does Everything She Can To Try To Help Her Mother Manage Her Depression, But She’s Emotionally Exhausted And Considering A More Drastic Approach

It can be hard for someone dealing with depression to complete everyday tasks, and the woman in today’s story knows all too well how hard it is to help a family member who suffers from depression.

AITA for telling my mum I can’t listen to her emotional and physical problems anymore when she does not take the necessary steps or advice to really help herself. Just having to vent about this because as much as I think I’m right, the guilt creeps in as my mum obviously really struggles with life. She has suffered with depression since her late 20s, although I was never aware until my teenage years where her mental instability became very apparent. I quickly took on the parent role in our relationship and my whole adult life.

I have been her emotional support, even though from my perspective, its glaringly obvious why she feels like crap. She neglects every single area of her life, physical health, diet, mental health, hygiene, relationships, finances, and she can’t understand why the suffers with depression. I have exhausted myself over the years listening, offering endless – and I mean endless – advice, bought her self help books, journals, sent her audiobooks, videos, paid for therapy. I redecorated her whole house, made her healthy meal plans, taken her on weekends away, lent her money so she can get out of credit card debt, paid for the dentist as she neglects her teeth and is now losing them. Made her a self help Pinterest board, the list goes on and she still just says ‘I don’t know how’ in any conversation regarding helping herself.

It took me literal years to get her to sign up for free therapy because she just kept saying ‘the waiting list is too long.’ Now she has been offered free long term therapy, she just has to give them a call and make an appointment. I have reminded her 3 times to hear ‘I’ll do it my own time, you’re attitude just makes me feel worse’ and now I’m just all out of patience to be honest.

I have an 8 month old son and I am pregnant again. I no longer have the mental capacity to take on her issues and offer advice that goes in one ear and out of the other. I never throw anything I’ve done in her face. I don’t mention it at all, but I am feeling some real resentment now when she is telling me ‘All you do is make me feel worse’ because I am now telling her she desperately needs therapy and I can no longer listen to her moaning because I’m not a therapist.

Its got to the point that I have to set some real boundaries with her but I know its going to be met with an a meltdown on her end. AITA if I very much restrict communication until she’s in therapy?

