Female Customer Would Always Choose The Farthest Chicken From The Rotisserie Counter, So An Employee Put The Skinniest Chicken In That Spot

Some customers are so predictable that the employees know exactly what they’re going to buy.

his friend used to work at a rotisserie counter as a teenager.

A female customer would always choose the chicken in the farthest corner. Annoyed, he decided to come up with a way to get her to choose a different chicken.

Read the story below for all the details.

Wind up the server, get what you deserve. When my friend was about 16, their first job was on a rotisserie counter in a big supermarket. Every Friday night, the same woman would come in. Without fail, she would stand at the counter and inspect every single cooked chicken on display.

The woman would always choose the chicken in the farthest corner.

Every time without fail, she’d point to the one in the very farthest corner and yell, “That chicken!” So my friend would basically have to crawl into the display. Moving over all the other perfectly good chickens to get it.



This went on for weeks. Until eventually, my friend got the mankiest, skinniest chicken they could find. He overcooked it until it was like leather and put it in the prime spot.



Sure enough, Chicken Lady came in. She inspected every single chicken and pointed at the same one, and yelled, “That chicken!” Never did it again after that. She also started saying please and thank you 🤣

Hahaha! That is funny. She clearly wasn’t paying too much attention to the chicken if she didn’t notice until after she chose the chicken.













Guess we know who’s never gonna be picky again.

