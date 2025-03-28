Game Of Thrones Enthusiast Gets Served Spoiler From Friend, So She Decides To Do The Same Thing To Her Friend

Even friends can serve up petty revenge.

Ruin one episode for me? I’ll ruin the ending for you. I just remembered this a while back. This was back when Game of Thrones was still in the sixth or seventh season. Spoiler sheet for those who haven’t watched it yet. That was the season when John Snow came back to life.

So, my group of friends and I had a habit if watching each episode the day it came out, without fail. And, we had an agreement that, under no circumstances, would anyone ruin any of the episodes or post anything about any episode until all of us had watched it.

This was because we knew that John Snow might be brought back to life, but it wasn’t clear which episode that would happen in. But one of them, let’s call her “A”, decided to post in her excitement after watching the episode — “Guess who’s back. Back again. Snow is back. Tell a friend.” Now the thing is I hadn’t watched the episode yet, and I was a little irritated. So I decided to be petty. What was my plan? I didn’t react. I didn’t say anything.

I waited until the second last (i.e the ninth episode), which normally had a major plot twist or event every season. And, as luck would have it, this was good. I watched the episode within minutes of its release. Then I called A and said — “Hey what’s up. How are you? Etc., etc. Listen. Ramsay Bolton loses the battle of the b*******and gets killed by his own dogs.”

I then immediately disconnected the call and let her stew in my pettiness. She was so upset, and I was extremely happy with myself. Told my friends and they were quite literally laughing their ***** off. We’re still best of friends after all these years, but she now knows how petty I can be. LOL.

This seemed like a harmless tit-for-tat — glad the friendship survived, though.

