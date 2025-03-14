He Finally Snapped When He Found his Brother Stealing, But His Parents Say He Took it Too Far

Siblings can be a contentious bunch, especially when the age gap is big.

AITA for making my stepbrother cry after I caught him stealing? So, I (19M) have a 9 year old stepbrother, who loves to push boundaries. I constantly complain to my parents and other family members do too, but they shrug it off saying he’s just curious and use the “he’s just bored” excuse.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed little things going missing in my room, and then things like my headphones, a couple of video games, and money started to disappear. I started to get suspicious and yesterday when I got home from work, I found him in my room, going through my stuff. When I asked him what he was doing, he tried to play it off like he was just looking for something. But then I saw a $10 in his knuckle that was left in my drawer.

I lost it and yelled at him, asked why he was stealing from me, and how long this had been going on. He started crying and begged me not to tell my parents, but I just kept going. I told him I couldn’t trust him and he needed to give me my things back. My parents heard all the commotion and came in, and immediately took his side. They told me I was being too harsh, that he’s just a kid, and I should’ve been more patient with him. They said I made him feel awful and I shouldn’t have yelled like that. I feel like I had every right to be angry, but now I’m feeling bad because my parents think I overreacted.

