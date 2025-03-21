He Likes To Watch TV With The Subtitles On, So When His Wife Turned The Subtitles Off, He Got Upset

Subtitles can be great when watching TV if you have trouble hearing what the characters are saying.

They can also be great if you don’t speak the language the characters are speaking so you can read the subtitles in your native language.

In today’s story, one man likes subtitles for a different reason, and his wife doesn’t like subtitles at all.

Who will win the war of subtitles or no subtitles?

Let’s read the story to find out.

AITA for getting mad when subtitles gets turned off? My wife (F35) and I (M35) of ten years went into an argument because she switched the subtitles on Netflix off. Her argument is that it is too distracting and she cannot focus on the show.

He has a different perspective.

My argument is that it it makes watching a shoe less taxing, because if you missed what was said, you can just read the subtitle. Am I unreasonable here?

I personally don’t watch TV with subtitles.

I would probably find it annoying, but I can see his point too.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

This person suggests a compromise.

Another person suggests a compromise via a different TV setting.

His wife shares how she compromises with her husband.

Captions can be distracting.

This person blames the TV industry.

They need to find a way to compromise.

It’s really not that big of a deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.