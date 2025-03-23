Homeowner Thought He Knew How To Load A Dishwasher, But This New Technique Changed His Habits Forever

I can’t confidently declare many universal truths at this point in my life.

But one thing I can say for sure – for absolute sure – is that everyone on earth thinks everyone else on earth is loading the dishwasher wrong.

And here to throw another cog into that contention is TikTok user @mikeyneff19:

“I saw this thing, and I just have to try it.”

He reaches into his opened dishwasher and pulls at the handle of utensil holder.

“Ain’t no way.”

He pulls it out completely and closes the bottom slider.

He then places the utensil holder in a indent on the door itself.

“Get out!”

And now, let’s fight about it in the comments:

The crowd goes mild!

It may take some maneuvering.

Beware of obstacles.

In conclusion, no matter how you’re doing it, you’re doing it wrong.

