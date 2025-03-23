March 23, 2025 at 6:49 am

Homeowner Thought He Knew How To Load A Dishwasher, But This New Technique Changed His Habits Forever

by Ben Auxier

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

I can’t confidently declare many universal truths at this point in my life.

But one thing I can say for sure – for absolute sure – is that everyone on earth thinks everyone else on earth is loading the dishwasher wrong.

And here to throw another cog into that contention is TikTok user @mikeyneff19:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

“I saw this thing, and I just have to try it.”

He reaches into his opened dishwasher and pulls at the handle of utensil holder.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

“Ain’t no way.”

He pulls it out completely and closes the bottom slider.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

He then places the utensil holder in a indent on the door itself.

“Get out!”

@mikeyneff19

Why have i not known this #fyp #lifehack

♬ original sound – Mikey Neff

And now, let’s fight about it in the comments:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

The crowd goes mild!

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

It may take some maneuvering.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

Beware of obstacles.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@mikeyneff19/

In conclusion, no matter how you’re doing it, you’re doing it wrong.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter