He Told His Girlfriend She Had To Stop Grieving Her Dog, And The Internet Responded Exactly How You’d Think

AITA for refusing to let my girlfriend bring her dog’s ashes on vacation? My girlfriend (29F) and I (28M) have been together for four months. She had a dog that passed a few months before we met.

I have only ever spent the night at her place (I live with my sister and her two kids, so it’s a little chaotic at my place). Gf has a small (2-3 inches tall) urn on her bedside table with the dog’s ashes. Before she turns off her lamp to go to sleep, she always gives it a little tap on the top and says “Goodnight”, as though she is talking to the dog. I think it’s weird, but I have never said anything.

We were supposed to go away for the weekend. On Friday, I was watching her pack, and noticed she took the urn and put it in the top pocket of her backpack. I asked what she was doing. She said she didn’t want to “leave the dog behind.” I told her she was not allowed to bring the urn as it made me very uncomfortable. I didn’t want to see it anytime we returned to our hotel room. I didn’t want her talking to her deceased dog after we’ve had [intercourse] (ie: before we go to sleep). It’s weird, and frankly, she’s been mourning this dog for too long.

She didn’t argue. She simply started to unpack her bag. She told me to have fun on the weekend getaway, as she would not be coming. I asked if she was seriously choosing a dog’s ashes over me. She said she was choosing herself over me, as I could have spoken to her with kindness and empathy, but didn’t. She also said that I didn’t get to dictate how long she’s allowed to grieve. Then she asked me to leave.

She hasn’t replied to my texts. I think she’s overreacting. My sister said she can see both of our sides. Am I an [jerk] for thinking my gf is weird for being so attached to her dog’s ashes?

