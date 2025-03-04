‘He told me to cut the rubber band!’ – When Putting Up A Brand New Christmas Tree From Walmart, You Need To Be Careful To Avoid What Happened To This Couple

When putting up a fake Christmas tree, you need to make sure that the branches are fluffed up nicely and the lights are spread evenly.

The couple in this video was recording themselves putting up their new tree from Walmart when disaster struck.

The video starts out with the two of them working on the tree and there is a caption on the screen, which says, “He told me to cut the “rubber band” that was around the top section.”

Ok, that makes sense, those rubber bands hold the tree closed while in the package. Except she made a mistake. After snipping what she thought was a rubber band, she gasps and says, “These are the!!!” and then goes silent.

This is where she realizes she cut through the wire for the lights on this pre-lit Christmas tree.

Oh no! I bet she was so upset. The video then plays the popular voiceover where someone says, “It was at this moment he knew…He screwed up.”

I feel bad for them, but it is pretty funny.

Her husband says, “Baby” sympathetically, but then she replies, “No, we 100% just did that.” and walks off camera.

I bet he was thinking, “We? You just did that” lol.

Hopefully they can fix it up.

Watch the full video below to see exactly how it happened.

Check out the comments as well.

This person says to bring it back to the store.

Here is someone who knows how to splice the wires back together.

The TikToker in the video says that they went and got a new one.

I bet she won’t make that mistake again!

