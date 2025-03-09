He Tried To Get Revenge With Thousands Of Pennies, But After Ignoring A Bank Teller’s Warning, He Ended Up Buried Under 300 Pounds Of Loose Change

People will go to great lengths to prove a point, even when the effort outweighs the reward.

One man, armed with nothing but a vengeful spirit and a sack of pennies, learned the hard way that his small change wouldn’t take him near as far as he thought it would.

You’re sure you want that many pennies? Years and years ago, I worked as a bank teller. Ninety percent of my job was just cashing checks and being a living ATM.

But then an unusual customer came in.

One day, this guy comes in and says he needs lots of pennies. (This was back when pennies were still in use.) He’s doing the classic “pay for something with an inconvenient amount of loose change” bit, and he needs a ridiculous amount of pennies. He’s super excited to explain how this local business screwed him over.

It may not come as much of a surprise that this guy was a bit crazy.

I won’t bore you with the details, but it’s pretty clear—even in his telling—that it was perfectly fair he was being charged this money. He’s practically giggling as he explains how inconvenient it will be for the people he’s paying.

His plan isn’t near as fool-proof as he thinks.

But here’s the thing. Maybe this works down in the States, but in Canada, there is a very reasonable limit on how much you can pay with change. The payee is allowed to reject any loose change payment over a certain amount.

So the teller tries to give it to him straight.

Thinking I might be able to save everyone involved a bunch of hassle (myself included), I explain this to my customer. The guy isn’t having it. He just keeps saying pennies are money, so he’s allowed to do it, and I better give him his pennies.

The teller decides to not argue and just give the customer what he wants.

At this point, I figure it’s not really my problem what he wants to do with his money, so I get to work. He wants a few hundred dollars in pennies. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s like 300 pounds.

Turns out, getting this many pennies isn’t a single day affair.

It’s so many pennies that I have to tell him we don’t actually have enough on hand. We have to make a special order for him. There’s a small fee, but he doesn’t care. A few days later, he happily loads up boxes and boxes of pennies and leaves.

Now this guy is really committed.

A week later, he’s back. Only now, he’s dragging in a hockey bag of loose pennies. I guess he spent some time opening all the rolls just to make it harder.

But as the teller predicted, his revenge fell flat.

As expected, the business owner simply refused to accept the payment. So now, he’d like to deposit this bag of pennies back into his account, and he’ll bring the rest in later.

This guy had a lot more work to do before he could put this behind him.

Had to tell him we only took rolled coins and he’d have to do that first. I’m not sure when Coinstar came out, but my small town definitely didn’t have one.

I missed his return, but I heard he eventually came back after going through the trouble of re-rolling all his money. A lot of trouble to get right back to where he started. If only he had listened.

Funny how quickly revenge loses its shine when you’re the one stuck picking up the pieces.

In the end, he set out to make things difficult for someone else, only to roll right back into his own mess!

He may have counted the coins, but he didn’t count the cost.

