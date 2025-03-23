March 23, 2025 at 8:49 am

Her Friends Were Surprised She Got Her Outfits at TJ Maxx, So She Revealed A Pro Shopping Secret

by Ben Auxier

I know nothing about fashion. I know even less about shopping for it.

Thank goodness there are people like TikTok user @xotaytay126 to tell me and everyone else how to get good, affordable stuff:

“I really don’t wanna gatekeep this, but I think it’s time to let you guys know. A lot of people always ask me ‘Oh, where’s your outfit from?’ And the answer is simply; always TJ Maxx.”

“And then they’re like, ‘what? I never find anything there, it’s always so crazy, it’s always a hit or miss.’ Well, you’re doing it wrong. You’re doing it wrong, you’re shopping TJ Maxx wrong. You must go to TJ Maxx online.”

“Now you might be thinking, ‘online? I never even knew they had a website.’ Well they do, and on the website they have specifically the runway section, which has every single designer thing you’d want at a discounted price so you could be a fashionista.”

“So let’s take a look – here we are, here is the homepage, you’re gonna travel to the runway, that is where you want to be. The clothing is women; men have their own little section, women have a nice big section. Let’s just say we’re looking for everything; we’re looking for all clothing. You can go here and see all of the stuff.”

“If you’re like, ‘oh my god, what designer is this, why isn’t it telling me?’ it’s because it’s probably exclusive – it’s very fancy, very chic, so they don’t wanna tell you, because it’s a surprise, because it’s so good. You reveal designer – oh, it’s Theory, beautiful, we love that, theory for $70. I mean it’s not the best shirt, but it’s fine. We can keep going – oh what is this? Rag & Bone, a nice Rag & Bone jean, Loveshack fancy skirt, you get the gist.”

“Also they do have runways section in store, but it’s a always hit or miss. There is way more online versus in store, and a lot of times if you purchase online you can return in store – there’s a couple exceptions. I can’t believe I just told you guys this, but if you want good designer things for a steal, check it out. Don’t steal all the good stuff because I still want items from here”

Finally revealing my best kept shopping secret @TJ Maxx #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #designer #fashion #shopping #clothing #trendy

Ok, maybe not a SUPER secret:

Some are in even deeper:

There’s a good one near me, apparently:

Fashionistas rejoice:

Go forth, and share the good news.

