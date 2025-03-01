Her Horrible Boyfriend Promised To Visit Her Home Country With Her For Her Birthday, But At The Last Minute He Decided He Wanted To Go To His Country Instead

What would you do if you were really looking forward to an upcoming vacation but then your significant other decided to change the plans at the last minute?

AITAH for telling my boyfriend that I will not go to his home country with his family My boyfriend and I planned to go to MY home country as a birthday present for me and to celebrate our birthdays together because they’re not too far apart.

We were going to celebrate them at the end of March because my birthday is in February and his is early in March. We have been planning this for about a month now and he told his mother on the day that we started planning it. He told her again yesterday and now apparently plans have changed.

He told me that his mom and his grandma want us to go to his home country for summer (June/July/August) instead of going to my home country at the end of March which was supposed to be my birthday present as well as a celebration for him and I. I just became very disappointed because it felt like a disregard for my feelings and a disregard to our plans.

He didn’t even tell me in a way that told me that he didn’t want to go. He told me in a way like he was asking if I would like to go with him and his family. I had already told him what a big deal it meant for him to come to my home country and how amazing it would be as a birthday present.

I started picking up extra shifts at work and these past two weeks I’ve worked everyday to make money just to have extra to spend while we’re there.

I know that I chose to do it and no one, not even him asked me to do it because he was going to be paying for almost everything.

I don’t know why he hasn’t thought of just going to both because they aren’t even at the same time and he doesn’t need to take a leave because he’s able to work from home even if he is overseas. It just feels like he didn’t even make an effort to tell his mom and grandma that we had plans and all. I feel like I’m being entitled? Please let me know because I genuinely don’t know how to feel right now because I’ve just been crying.

