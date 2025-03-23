Her Husband Lost His Job And He Wants Her To Take Out A Loan, But She Thinks This Is Unfair Especially Since He’s Still Paying Alimony To His Ex

Financial struggles can put a strain on any relationship.

AITA For refusing to take out a loan so my unemployed husband can pay alimony? My husband lost his job 6 weeks ago. He says that “we” have to take out a loan. This is to pay our rent until he finds a job because his unemployment will all go to his ex-wife.

He’s got bad credit and is employed, so he wants me to go thousands of dollars into debt so that we/I won’t get evicted because he is paying $2500 a month in alimony to his ex.

His ex doesn’t work, and his kids in their 30s also don’t work. Am I the jerk here? Because he’s really annoyed at me for not “believing” in him.

