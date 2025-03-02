Her Step-Mom’s Family Wanted To Be Invited To Her Wedding, But She Never Shared A Bond With Them And Refused To Invite Them

Some families can be really demanding even when it isn’t their place to make those demands!

AITA for not adding my stepmom’s extended family to my wedding guest list? I (26f) will be getting married next year. My fiancé and I are paying for the wedding ourselves with no help from anyone. This includes my dad and stepmom and my maternal side who are all invited and a big part of my life. With that out of the way I want to know if I’m wrong here.

My dad and stepmom got married when I was 10 which was two years after my mom died. It wasn’t long after their wedding my stepmom’s family got annoyed on my stepmom’s behalf that she wasn’t treated like a member of my mom’s family and for calling her my stepmom instead of my mom.

They felt my stepmom deserved more respect from my mom’s family. Even though my mom’s family didn’t have an issue with any of them at that point. They just called her what she is, my stepmom.

Things got really bad when my dad threw me a sweet 16. He didn’t want to invite mom’s family because he said it would make my stepmom and her family uncomfortable.

I asked who the party was for and said they didn’t have to come if they had an issue with my family being there. My stepmom told her family and they put all the blame on my mom’s family. And they were acting so offended that I would prefer to have my actual family there vs people who were sorta family but never really felt like my family.

There’s a really good chance having everyone at the wedding would lead to attempts at fights. But even without that I really don’t have a connection to my stepmom’s family.

I don’t hate them but I don’t see them as my third family either. My stepmom is close to her family though and wants them at the wedding. For me it’s less of a headache not to invite them and it also feels less greedy. Like inviting people I would quickly lose touch with if my dad divorced or died and who I don’t care for personally seems so greedy and like a gift grab.

I put my foot down and said no to adding them to the guest list which upset my stepmom. My dad offered to pay 100% of the cost for stepmom’s extended family. He told me it means they’re sorta his guests instead of mine but they’re still there.

I asked him if he’d keep them on a short leash so they don’t start fights. I also asked if he’d make it clear they wouldn’t be in family photos. He admitted they would need to be included to stop hurt feelings and more trouble and he said he can’t control adult. So I told him my no was still solid. My dad and stepmom think I’m being a bridezilla about this. Am I?

