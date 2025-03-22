His Neighbor’s Kids Keep Making A Racket Early In The Morning, But He Took Matters Into His Own Hands After Their Mom Scoffed At His Complaints

Sometimes, trying to do the right thing doesn’t pay off.

In this man’s case, he tried talking to his neighbor about their kids making a lot of noise every single morning around 7 am.

Since she dismissed his complaint, he decided to mow his lawn around 6 am.

Is he in the wrong for retaliating?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for mowing my lawn early morning because the neighbor kids keep waking me up? Alright, I work late nights and sleep in every morning. My neighbors right next door have three little kids who scream and play and bang and “ahhhhh!” in the backyard at 7 in the morning every single day.

This sounds exhausting.

I mean talking yelling, running, loud toys, pounding, whatever they can do to make noise. I know. Kids are kids. But every morning? Weekends too? No. Just….. no.

He tried to solve the issue amicably, the grown-up way.

I nicely mentioned it to my neighbor a few weeks ago. She laughed and said, “Oh, they’re early risers! You’ll get used to it.” No apology, no effort to quiet them down.

That’s the worst. Welp, he had to use other methods.

So the other day, I set my alarm for 6 am and mowed my lawn. Right up against their yard. Then I used my leaf blower, for added punch. Neighbor comes outside in her jammies all mad. “Why are you being so inconsiderate?” She says. I smile and say, “Oh, I’m an early riser! You’ll get used to it.”

She was offended by her own response, apparently.

Now she and some other neighbors are saying I should have just “dealt with it like an adult.” But I feel like I just gave them a taste of their own medicine. Those kids need to be considerate too. AITA?

She was inconsiderate of his request, so he did what he had to do.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Since his neighbor didn’t take the issue seriously, hopefully this helps her change her mind.

