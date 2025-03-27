His Parents Had A Rule That He Could Only Get A Phone When His Brother Needed A New One, So This Teenage Boy Found A Creative Way To Follow This Rule

When parents make rules, kids can get creative in order to follow the rules while still getting what they want.

This teenager was desperate to have his first cellphone, but he couldn’t said he couldn’t get one until his brother needed a new phone.

So, he found a way to speed up the process.



You can’t have a phone until your brother needs a new phone This happened about 20 years ago. I desperately wanted a cellphone. I did not have one at the time.

Their parents had a rule as to when he can have a phone.

In a family of 4, my older brother had our sole cell phone line at the time. He needed it more for some reason. My parents had an arbitrary rule: I couldn’t have a phone until my brother needed a new phone.

He found a way to make that happen sooner.

I’m not sure if there was a deal at the time such as get 2 lines or a family plan and save money, but that was the rule. My brother’s phone was perfectly fine… until I broke it. I got my Nokia phone soon afterwards.

Whoa! I’m kind of surprised that worked!













He technically followed the rules.

