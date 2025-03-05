His Roommate Refuses To Do Any Of The Household Chores, So He Increased His Roommate’s Rent

It is an unwritten rule that roommates should share the cleaning responsibilities in their home.

AITA My roommate refuses to do any chores so I raised rent without telling him. My roommate refuses to do any chores in our apartment. He doesn’t clean or take out the trash. He doesn’t do the dishes, or anything. We’ve split rent and utilities down the middle for the last year.

But a few months ago, he just stopped doing all chores. No explanation. When I brought it up to him, he told me that he didn’t need to do them because I do a perfectly fine job on them.

So, I raised rent about $150 a month to contribute to this. He didn’t seem to care. But a mutual friend said that he was very upset with me about it. He just didn’t want to directly tell me.

I would lower rent if he did chores. He’s upset I raised it, but still doesn’t do anything. AITA?

