His Sisters Kept Drinking The Soda He Bought For Himself, So He Warned Them To Stop And Then Contaminated Them So They Would Regret Their Actions

When growing up, getting along with siblings can be difficult, especially if they are always taking your stuff.

What would you do if your step-sisters were constantly drinking the soda you bought for yourself?

That is what the brother in this story was experiencing, so he contaminated the soda and then told them about it the next day after they already drank it.

My Step-Sisters Would Constantly Steal My Food and Lie About It So I Got Creative. When I (18m) had just graduated school I moved in with my Mom, Stepdad, and five sisters (12F, 14F, 16F, 16F, 19F, three of them step-sisters). Previously I was living with my Dad in another State. Up until then I had effectively been an only-child aside from summer vacations so I wasn’t really used to being around all of these girls. My stepsisters and I weren’t very close and a lot of their behavior wasn’t the best. I did my best to mind my own business while living there. One thing to get out of the house was my entry level job at a buffet called the Golden Corral. Things were going great, I was making money and I was able to purchase an employee buffet daily for only $3! This was a life saver because the house was full of diet foods and I struggled to get enough calories.

To better my calorie situation I would fill a giant cup with soda and bring it home and store it in the family fridge. The soda didn’t stay in the fridge, someone was sneaking into it. It didn’t take long to realize that someone was taxing my soda as it would go from 80% full to maybe 30% full after a single day. I confronted my sisters on this when they were together one day and all of them, with big smiles vehemently denied any soda drinking. I left feeling like they were really insulting my intelligence and laughing at me behind my back. The behavior continued for a few more days. A few days later when I brought home a giant soda and I drew all over it with a sharpie.

Skull and Crossbones. Poison, DO NOT DRINK. Then I dumped some out and peed in the cup before putting it back in the fridge. It was one of those stinky yellow dehydrated pees. The next day I was not disappointed. Like a mouse in a trap. Only about 20 – 30% of the contents was left in the cup. My sisters (16F, 16F, 19F) were sitting in the kitchen smirking at me as I checked the cup. I can still see their smiling eyes in my mind’s eye. They were picking on me and they loved it. “Did you ladies drink any of my soda?” Brianna, 19F “No” she said with mock innocence through a big smile. My other stepsister is trying to suppress a giggle.

“Oh, good! I that would be really gross if you did. I tried to warn everyone not to drink any with all of the labels and everything on the cup.” I showed them the skull and cross bones. [Worried Looks, they have nothing to say] “Yeah, someone has been stealing my soda and I’m not sure who it is but I’m glad that it’s not you ladies because I peed in this one” [Immediate Outrage from both Stepsisters] Brittany [16F] “That’s so gross!!! You’re so gross!!! Why would you do that??!!” Her face was the picture of true horror and disgust.

Me: “Not sure why you care!, you already said you didn’t drink it. I was tired of people stealing from me so whoever it was drank a lot of my pee.” I started laughing which only made the two stepsisters angrier. [Outraged comments and noises, accusations that I’m gross, etc] [I repeated my previous points about how they shouldn’t care because it wasn’t them anyway like they said] This banter went on for a bit before they stormed out of the room.

I never got in trouble for this. A year later my Mom and Stepdad got divorced. All of my stepsiblings blocked all of my siblings on Facebook and we’ve never heard from them again. To this day this experience was one of my favorite memories with them. They were basically horrible all the time.

