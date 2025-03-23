His Stepmother Poked Fun At Him For Being Single In His 30’s, But No One Expected Him To Change His Last Name As A Last Resort When His Dad Wouldn’t Call Her Out On Her Behavior, He Decided To Change His Last Name

It’s not a coincidence that there are so many tales about evil stepmothers.

In this man’s case, his stepmother seems to have a chronic beef with him, but when she made a particularly hurtful comment, he finally snapped.

He wants to change his last name, but is wondering if he’s in the wrong for wanting to do so.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for wanting to change my last name, because my stepmom hates me, and my dad won’t defend me? I’m thinking about changing my last name because I feel unheard by my own dad. I am a 30-year-old male and both my parents are divorced. I live with my mom to pay for bills and because I am closer to her than my dad. Growing up, my dad introduced me and my siblings to my stepmom, let’s call her, Donna. At first she was nice and caring, but little by little, I started to feel like she particularly had beef with me.

Kids do notice things.

As a kid I was very eccentric, I was loud, obnoxious, and energetic, but my parents still loved me. People assumed I was either on the spectrum or that I had ADD/ADHD, but I never got tested. I think that’s why she doesn’t like me, because I was an annoying little kid.

And they grow up and don’t forget how they were treated.

Fast forward to years later, my stepbrother was getting married and my dad invited us to a small little ceremony. I wasn’t a wedding, they were just gonna sign the papers and be husband and wife. During that time I just got into a bad break up, that left me depressed. During the party, I tried my best to look happy and joyful, even though I was not. Not because I’m bitter or angry, I just felt sad to see all these couples happy while I was still hurt from my break-up.

That’s understandable, but apparently, his stepmom noticed it and decided to use it against him.

Later that night, my stepmom was talking while I was chilling with my siblings. She said something that absolutely upset me. She was saying how proud she was of my siblings for finding love, then she pointed at me and said “But why the **** are you 30 and still single?”. This shocked me and made me feel embarrassed and hurt.

His sister had his back, but the damage was done.

My sister stepped in and said that I still have time and that I’ll find the right person. Days later, I returned home, still hurt from the comment. I texted my dad to tell him, but he responded with a “she didn’t mean it” and “she was just joking”. I didn’t care if it was a joke, that was uncalled for.

He was just done with them at this point.

When I told him I was hurt about it, he didn’t even apologize or defend me. I was so hurt and angry, that now I’m deciding to change my last name to my step-dad’s, because at least he’s been a real father to me. My sister says I shouldn’t because I’ll hurt my dad’s feelings, but I don’t care anymore. AITA?

He needs to stop letting her comments get to him ASAP.

Let’s see what Redditors had to say to him.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

Exactly!

That’s quite possibly the best response he could give her.

Yup.

This person has a different take.

She was incredibly insensitive and disrespectful.

He definitely needs to have low or no contact with his stepmother.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.